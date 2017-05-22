(CW) – An elite unit of U.S. Army helicopter pilots called the Shadow Raiders are sent on a top secret mission to Somalia, a mission that goes terribly awry.

Only two members of the team return safely: Warrant Officer Nora Madani (Christina Ochoa), one of the unit’s first female helicopter pilots, and her commanding officer, Captain Leland Gallo (Matt Barr), while the whereabouts of their comrade Jimmy Kam (W. Tre Davis) are unknown. Now back in the U.S., Madani and Gallo are the only ones who know the truth about what really went wrong in Somalia.

Nora’s boyfriend, First Lieutenant Ian Porter (Charlie Barnett), suspects she’s not telling him the full story, and Jess Kam (Corbin Reid), Jimmy’s wife and Nora’s friend, is frustrated and furious at being kept in the dark. Meanwhile Thea, (Melissa Roxburgh) the enigmatic CIA officer charged with investigating the failed mission, has her own suspicions about what occurred.

With Nora still recovering from a gunshot wound suffered during the mission, the commander of the Shadow Raiders, Col. Robert Haskins (Nigel Thatch), grounds her from flying. But when it’s discovered that Jimmy is alive and being held captive by a group of ruthless terrorists, Nora is determined to join Gallo back in the cockpit to rescue their friend. As preparation and training intensify, Nora and Gallo grow closer, and soon find themselves torn between duty, honor and desire as they wonder who they can trust, and whether the secrets they’re hiding will help save Jimmy… or put them all in terrible danger.

VALOR stars Matt Barr (“Sleepy Hollow”), Christina Ochoa (“Animal Kingdom”), Charlie Barnett (“Chicago Fire”), W. Trè Davis (“Shades of Blue”), Corbin Reid (“How to Get Away With Murder”), Nigel Thatch (“Selma”) and Melissa Roxburgh (“Star Trek Beyond”). From CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Bill Haber (“Rizzoli & Isles”), Anna Fricke (“Being Human”), Kyle Jarrow (“Lost Generation”) and Michael Robin (“Nip/Tuck”).

The CW Springfield’s Fall Schedule