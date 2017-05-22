Trial set to begin in killing of “Baby Doe” Bella Bond

Michael McCarthy denies killing 2 year-old

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Michael McCarthy pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of 2-year-old Bella Bond on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in Boston. Prosecutors say McCarthy killed his girlfriend's daughter, Bella Bond. The girl was known for months as Baby Doe as detectives searched for her identity. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a man charged in the killing of a 2-year-old girl whose body washed up on a Boston Harbor island.

Michael McCarthy is charged in the 2015 death of Bella Bond. The girl was known only as Baby Doe for months as authorities struggled to identify her. A composite image of her was shared by millions on social media.

The girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, pleaded guilty to helping dispose of her daughter’s body. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Bond has agreed to testify against McCarthy.

McCarthy has denied killing the girl. His lawyer has said Bond told McCarthy that Bella was taken away by the state Department of Children and Families.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Suffolk Superior Court.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Bella Bond- Image Credit: CNN

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s