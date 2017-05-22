WWLP-22News, (NBC), has a full-time opening for a television account executive. The qualified candidate will be responsible for selling comprehensive media solutions to one or more local/regional/national accounts in a geographic territory to achieve sales targets and maximize revenues. Principal Duties & Responsibilities include:

*Identify, develop, and expand existing and new client relationships & key accounts.

* Maintain close communications at various stages in the sales cycle including account updates, weekly projections & forecasting of future advertising.

* Conduct research on target markets and trends, and adjusts sales strategy accordingly.

* Ensure clear understanding and interpretation of client needs, and recommend appropriate solutions, in order to meet requirements.

* Develop short and long range plans for revenue growth.

* Negotiate advertising rates, create oral & written presentations; generate packages.

* Monitor accounts receivables.

* Research, analyze and monitor competitive media for new leads.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

* Knowledge of online/digital and interactive advertising tools in order to advise advertisers and peer advertising sales representatives on the effective use of online/digital and interactive advertisements.

* Strong oral, problem solving, communications, writing, negotiation and presentation skills.

* Must be well organized, display a professional demeanor, exude high energy and show attention to detail.

* Must be a confident, flexible, multi-tasker, and be able to work independently.

* Knowledge of Nielsen ratings is helpful.

HOURS: 8:30AM-5:30PM

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED: Bachelor’s degree preferred with an emphasis in Business/Marketing or Communications. Experience in MS Office including Word, Excel and PowerPoint required. Experience in Marketing and advertising background preferred.

APPLY ONLINE: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/5113

Telephone: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.