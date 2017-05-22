T-Rex triggers carriage crash

Woman in inflatable dinosaur costume spooks horses on Charleston, South Carolina street, triggering crash that injures driver.

(WCBD) A South Carolina woman accused of causing an accident by scaring two horses while in a T-Rex costume has turned herself in according to the Charleston Police Department.

26-year-old Nicole Wells was cited for disorderly conduct and wearing a mask or disguise in public.

According to police, Wells was walking south on the sidewalk on Church Street just ahead of the horse-drawn carriage when she stopped and began making growling noises at the horses.

Police say that spooked the horses and they began backing up, strking an unoccupied vehicle tossing their driver into the street.

A wheel on the carriage rolled over one of his legs.

