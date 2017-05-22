State Police: Barricaded armed suspect believed to be dead

Incident happening on Warren Street in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are working with various police departments in Chelsea, where they say an armed suspect is now believed to be dead after barricading him or herself inside a home.

NBC Boston is reporting that the suspect fired several shots at officers.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, negotiators were attempting to make contact with the suspect inside the house, which caught fire.

The Chelsea Fire Department worked to put out the house fire on Warren Street late Monday night. State police say homes on the street were evacuated.

