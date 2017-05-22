State Police: Barricaded armed suspect believed to be dead

CHELSEA, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are working with various police departments in Chelsea, where they say an armed suspect is now believed to be dead after barricading him or herself inside a home.

NBC Boston is reporting that the suspect fired several shots at officers.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, negotiators were attempting to make contact with the suspect inside the house, which caught fire.

The Chelsea Fire Department worked to put out the house fire on Warren Street late Monday night. State police say homes on the street were evacuated.

Suspect presumed deceased in house. Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit will conduct investigation into incident w/ Chelsea Police. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 23, 2017

Response to Chelsea incident was superb team effort by many local police departments, state police, transit police, firefighters and eMTs — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 23, 2017