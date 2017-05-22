Springfield City Council to consider proposal to make PVTA bus stops more accessible

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bus stops aren’t always handicap accessible, and that can become a major problem for people with disabilities.

The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority has recently announced a plan to try and resolve that issue in Springfield, by installing landing pads to make their bus stops more handicap accessible.

The PVTA introduced the proposal in their “Springfield Bus Stop Consolidation Plan.” Under the plan, they would install the concrete pads at 143 bus stops across the city.

The landing pads look like concrete slopes, and would stretch from the sidewalk over to the curb. The goal would be to make it easier for people in wheelchairs to get from the bus stop to the bus.

MassDOT would use a $100,000 grant to cover the entire cost of the project.

The PVTA has already met with the majority of neighborhood councils, as well as the Springfield’s Commission on Disability.

The Springfield City Council will discuss the plan at their meeting at 7:00 Monday night at City Hall.

If approved, the PVTA hopes to have the landing pads installed by September.