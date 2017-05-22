“Serious accident” on Lyman St. in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Lyman Street in Easthampton is shut down due to what police are describing as a “serious accident.”

Easthampton Police posted on their official Facebook page that Lyman Street is closed between Northampton Street (Route 10) and Ballard Road because of the crash.

Easthampton Police Officer Chad Alexander told 22News that the driver of a Subaru was taken to the hospital after crashing into a tree.

Police say that the roadway will be closed into the early afternoon hours.