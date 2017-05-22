Search for missing teen resumes at Watershops Pond

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second day in a row, search teams are examining Watershops Pond in Springfield to find a missing 17 year-old boy.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and personnel from the Massachusetts Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs have joined Springfield police and firefighters in their search of the pond and surrounding area.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that the 17 year-old was reported missing Sunday morning, but had not been seen since his friends say that he jumped off a bridge the night before.

Delaney says that it is believed the teen may have drowned.