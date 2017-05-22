Sarno to hold meeting with Turkish diplomat

Ömür Budak will meet with Springfield mayor at City Hall

By Published:
Turkish Flag HD Background - Flag of Turkey 3D Illustration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be holding a meeting with an important Turkish diplomat Monday. The mayor will greet Consul General Ömür Budak at City Hall at 1:00. The meeting will be followed by a news conference.

As Consul General, Budak represents the interests of Turkish citizens in the United States, and also works to promote friendship between the United States and Turkey. This is different from the diplomatic task of the Turkish ambassador to the United States, who represents the interests of the Turkish government in Washington.

Budak is based in Boston and has held the position of Consul General since 2014.

