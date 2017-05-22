Reign – A Bride. A Box. A Body. Trailer

(CW) – Mary sets out for revenge and justice on the next episode of Reign, returning on June 2nd!

Mary (Adelaide Kane) pursues her quest for justice as she launches a counter attack on her conspirators. Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) suffers a major setback that turns her world upside down. Ben Geurens, Jonathan Goad, Dan Jeannotte, Celina Sinden, Megan Follows, Craig Parker, Rose Williams, Will Kemp and Spencer MacPherson also star.

Andy Mikita directed the episode written by April Blair and Robert D. Doty (#414). The episode airs on June 2, 2017.

