PVTA bus stops to be handicap accessible come September

The pads will make bus boarding easier for customers.

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council voted unanimously Monday night to make the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus stops more handicap accessible.

The PVTA proposed installing concrete wheelchair ramps from the sidewalk to the curb to make the bus stops more accessible to people with disabilities.

MassDOT will use a $100 thousand grant to cover the full cost of the “landing pad” project. City councilors said they expect the PVTA to move quickly now that the landing pads have been approved.

“They do have a grant from MassDOT, but it’s limited, so they’ve got to get it done by September. So I’m sure they’re going to be in the ground either this week or next,” City Councilor, Kateri Walsh told 22News.

The PVTA will be installing the landing pads at 143 bus stops throughout the city. The pads will make getting on and off the bus easier for individuals in wheelchairs, walkers, or parents with strollers.

