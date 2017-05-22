Preview the ‘Battle of the Botanicals’

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) The second annual Battle of the Botanicals returns to the PowerHouse at Amherst College with an outstanding line-up of teams from our region’s hottest restaurants – Victoria Torti from 30Boltwood and Jim Zaccara from Hope & Olive dueled it out and Tony Maroulis from the Hitchcock Center shared more information.
Battle of the Botanicals
- Thursday, June 8th | 5:30PM to 8:30PM
Entrants:
- 30Boltwood | Amherst – 2016 top 3 finalist
- The Alvah Stone | Montague – 2016 winner
- Bistro 63 @ The Monkey Bar | Amherst
- Five Eyed Fox | Turner’s Falls
- Hope & Olive with Magpie Woodfired Pizzeria | Greenfield – 2016 top 3 finalist
- Johnny’s Tavern | Amherst
- Osteria Vespa | Amherst