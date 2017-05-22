Preview the ‘Battle of the Botanicals’

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  The second annual Battle of the Botanicals returns to the PowerHouse at Amherst College with an outstanding line-up of teams from our region’s hottest restaurants – Victoria Torti from 30Boltwood and Jim Zaccara from Hope & Olive dueled it out and Tony Maroulis from the Hitchcock Center shared more information.

Battle of the Botanicals

  • Thursday, June 8th | 5:30PM to 8:30PM

Entrants:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s