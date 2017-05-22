Plant without fear with the warm weather here!

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Most gardeners use Memorial Day weekend as the time to start planting, but there are plenty of things you can safely plant now.

Even on this cool, cloudy, and wet Monday, Hadley Garden Center was packed with people picking out different plants and colorful flowers. From roses to bright-colored hanging plants, the hardest part was deciding what you want in your yard.

Now that the worry for frost is not a concern, you are free to plant basically anything.

“We can plant everything now. Tomatoes can go in, peppers, all the trees and shrubs can go in. The palette is open. You can put anything in you can think of,” nursery manager Dan Ziomek said.

Ziomek went on to tell 22News what products were most popular this year. He mentioned tomatoes, peppers, and fruit trees, saying that many people want to grow their own food.