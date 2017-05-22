Pet Corner: Foxy

Name: Foxy

Breed: Chihuahua/Fox Terrier Mix

Age: 1 1/2 years old

Gender: Female

Color: White/Black

Background:

Foxy is a sweet young lady who’s a year and a half old. She accepts other dogs on a case-by-case basis, so a proper introduction would be good (if you already have a dog at home). We don’t know if she has a history of living with a cat, but our staff can check that for you. According to her former family, she is intelligent and picks up on commands quickly. They also said she loves to run, is always on the go and has a lot of personality! However, Foxy does love her couch time as well, and will enjoy cuddling up to watch TV together. Come meet her at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Events/Other Topics

Stock the Shelves for Nick’s Nursery – Help us gather supplies for tiny kittens by Memorial Day!

Nick’s Nursery is the region’s only kitten intensive care unit and it’s located at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center. Starting in June, Nick’s takes in sick, underage and/or orphaned kittens, and treats them to get them on the road to adoption. The Nursery runs well into the fall (last year it closed in November) and lots of supplies are needed for these little ones. Please visit Dakin’s Orphan Baby Wish List on amazon.com (http://amzn.to/2pLO5KB) to see what items are needed to help save the kittens. Items can be ordered right there online, or if people prefer to shop local, they can buy those items locally and bring them to either Dakin location in Springfield or Leverett. Last year we treated just under 250 kittens, and that number has grown each year since we opened Nick’s in 2014. Let’s get ready to treat as many as possible!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, visit dakinhumane.org or call 413.781.4000.