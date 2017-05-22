MGM Springfield president: Casino ‘comfortably on schedule’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MGM Springfield casino is scheduled to open for business in just about a year and a half. 22News found out if construction is on schedule.

After two mild winters, MGM Springfield representatives say they’re on track to meet their goal of opening in the fall of 2018. The work will now focus on the interiors of the casino’s resort buildings with the parking garage complete.

“We are comfortably on schedule, you’ll start to see cranes come down and the enclosures for the building go up. So we are getting close toward the end of the year about to being able to move in,” MGM President, Mike Mathis told 22News.

Mathis also told 22News they are on schedule to open in the fall of 2018. As for an exact date, he said they are keeping it a secret until they get closer.

“MGM has committed money to increase police presence in the city of Springfield. On Monday, they announced the new police substation here on Dwight Street right across the mass mutual center,” Mathis said. “Hopefully this will help combat some of the perception. Our goal is to support economic development to have highly visible officers present in the metro area to encourage people to live, work and play downtown. This is a big step towards that.”

In addition to the substation, there will be three different kiosks that will be staffed 24/7. Those will be located near Morris and Main Streets, Taylor and Main Streets and the old train depot at Riverfront Park.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the plan is to have the substation and the kiosks all open 6 months to a year ahead of the casinos opening.