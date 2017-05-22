Jane The Virgin – Chapter Sixty-Four Scene

(CW) – Don’t miss the season finale of Jane the Virgin Monday on The CW Springfield.

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) struggles to find the right words for Rogelio (Jaime Camil) and Xo’s (Andrea Navedo) ceremony, when she learns about a mysterious letter that Michael wrote before their wedding. Rogelio and Xo are excited for their big day, but Rogelio gets some shocking news that could put things on hold. Once again Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is upset with Luisa (guest star Yara Martinez) and asks her to leave, but Luisa has a plan of her own. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) is skeptical about Jane’s feelings for Rafael which leads her to make a rash decision.

Ivonne Coll also stars. Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Micah Schraft & Jennie Snyder Urman (#320). The episode airs on May 22, 2017.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Connect with JANE THE VIRGIN Online:

Visit JANE THE VIRGIN WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/JaneTheVirgin

Like JANE THE VIRGIN on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwjanethevirgin

Follow JANE THE VIRGIN on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwjanethevirgin

Follow JANE THE VIRGIN on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cwjanethevirgin

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/