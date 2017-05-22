Heroes honored at State Police Awards

BOSTON (WWLP) – You never know when you could run into someone who needs help, but when some locals saw distress, they took action and saved lives.

Monday, more than a dozen officers and civilians were honored for saving lives across Massachusetts at the annual State Police Awards ceremony. The Massachusetts State Police presented awards and medals to those who took action in times of crisis; from performing CPR on a child who nearly drowned, to responding to drug overdoses amid the state’s deadly opioid addiction crisis.

State Trooper David Vincent of the Springfield barracks was honored for his quick response when he saw a man falling backwards off the railing of the I-291 bridge over St. James Avenue. He grabbed the man’s arm and pulled him up; preventing him from falling off the bridge.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo (D-Winthrop) praised the heroics of the honorees.

“Your bravery and selflessness is most inspiring. It’s easy to think ‘Oh, I would have done the same in that situation,’ but it is not actually that easy to do it,” DeLeo said.

A total of 21 people received awards at the event.