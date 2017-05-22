Granby to hold online auction of police-found items

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Granby will have an online auction of items recovered by the police department. 22News spoke with the police chief about the items they’ve found and why they’re selling them.

The auction starts in two weeks. This will be the first time the police department has held the auction online, after seeing how successful it’s been in other towns.

Chief Police Alan Wishart explained the items they’re auctioning were abandoned, or found but never reported missing.

Through a website called Municibid, the department is selling 34 bikes, a child scooter, push mower, two weed wackers and a hedge trimmer. Chief Wishart explains the department has held onto each of these items for several years without anyone claiming them.

“These are situations where someone calls and says ‘Hey there’s a bike in my bushes. I have no idea whose it is.’ So we go and pick it up and nobody ever claims it. That’s the type of situation this is,” Chief Wishart told 22News.

The highest bidder on an item will receive a scheduled time to pick up the item. Chief Wishart says the money raised will go to the towns general fund.

The online auction begins on June 5 at 12 p.m. until June 9 at 12 p.m.