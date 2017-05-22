Graduates: Clean up your online image!

(NBC News) Employers admit that as soon as graduates fill out a job application their life story is being scrutinized online.

“They’re Googling us, they’re learning about us before they make that decision of who they want to bring in for their interview,”

says social media expert Irene Koehler.

She says now is the time to clean up your online image.

As many have learned the hard way, it’s almost impossible to undo what’s done online.

Koehler suggests taking an additional step and accentuating the positives.

“Your education, your work experience, internship, skills, those kind of things,” she advises.

