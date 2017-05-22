Easthampton police dog ready for patrol duties

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One of Easthampton’s newest officers is now certified to go on patrol in the city.

Easthampton police introduced their new police dog, K9 Gino, to followers on their Facebook page Monday. Gino and his handler have recently attained patrol certification through the North American Police Work Dog Association.

The police department says the addition of K9 Gino was made possible through a Stanton Foundation Grant out of Cambridge, Massachusetts. Easthampton Animal Hospital and Fur’s A Flyin’ were also recognized by the police department for their support of the K9 program and Gino.

Gino is a 17-month-old Belgian Malnois from the Czech Republic.

