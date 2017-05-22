Dr. Phil – “‘Our drunk-driving, privileged sons are drug dealers'”

Can Dr. Phil help bring this family together and end the fighting?

WWLP22News Published: Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Tina and David claim their sons, Mike and Matt, are drug-dealing, weed-smoking professional liars who drive under the influence, have flunked out of school and are doing nothing with their lives.

They say the young men are spinning out of control and tearing their family to shreds.

But Mike and Matt say their mom loves drama and exaggerates about everything. They say her parenting style is “ridiculous” and that they have been asked by friends if their mother is mentally ill.

Can Dr. Phil help bring this family together and end the fighting?

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s