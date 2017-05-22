Dr. Phil – “‘Our drunk-driving, privileged sons are drug dealers'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Tina and David claim their sons, Mike and Matt, are drug-dealing, weed-smoking professional liars who drive under the influence, have flunked out of school and are doing nothing with their lives.

They say the young men are spinning out of control and tearing their family to shreds.

But Mike and Matt say their mom loves drama and exaggerates about everything. They say her parenting style is “ridiculous” and that they have been asked by friends if their mother is mentally ill.

Can Dr. Phil help bring this family together and end the fighting?

