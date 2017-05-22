Dash Cam captures wild chase

(WTMJ) Dash camera video from Wisconsin’s Brown Deer Police Department shows how dangerous a police chase can be, as officers pursued suspects through several communities.

Police attempted to stop a stolen car Wednesday, but the suspects took off after seeing the officers’ lights. The suspects weaved in and out of traffic, drove on a sidewalk and even crashed into police, but still didn’t stop.

The driver went right up onto a sidewalk, and drove in between houses. The officer behind the wheel couldn’t even give a location.

