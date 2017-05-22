City officials reveal locations for new police substation and kiosks

The substation will be at 75 Dwight Street

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: The City of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno along with Police Commissioner John Barbieri and other city officials announced the locations for the new downtown police substation and kiosks, Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, the new substation will be located at 75 Dwight Street.

“These strategic public safety visibility moves will not only enhance our downtown visitation areas, but also our neighborhoods too,” Mayor Sarno stated in the release.

There will also be lighted police booths with an officer at the post on Main and Taylor Streets, Main and Morris Streets, and at Riverfront Park.

The substation will be occupied by 40 officers and supervisors assigned to the Metro Unit who will report to and leave from the substation for their shifts. It will include offices, work stations, locker facilities and a conference area to be used for E3, C3 and community meetings.

