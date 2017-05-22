Chicopee designated as 2017 Playful City

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee is being honored with the 2017 Playful City USA designation by the national non-profit, KaBOOM!

The non-profit honors cities and towns across the country for putting the needs of families first so kids can learn, grow and develop important life skills. According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, this is the fourth time the city has been chosen.

“We are thrilled to recognize Chicopee for putting kids first,” KaBOOM! CEO James Siegal stated in the news release. “The well-being of our communities starts with the well-being of our kids, and play is critical for them to thrive.”

Chicopee is ensuring that all children have access to healthy food, basic sports infrastructure and areas to play all year-round. Recent safety upgrades to water and play infrastructure have been made, and ChicopeeFRESH has recently began leading free after school cooking classes for fourth graders.

Other cities also recognized this year include 258 communities from Richmond Virginia to Richmond, California, according to the news release. These communities feature more than 14,000 safe and engaging play spaces that serve more than 4 million kids in total.