Chicopee Comp students honored police officers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from Chicopee Comprehensive High School honored the city’s police officers Monday.

The students used Monday’s ceremony to remind the police of how important they are to the community. They raised two flags outside the school- the American flag and the “Thin Blue Line” American flag.

Key Club International Advisor Cheryl Eckert told 22News that the Key Club wanted to find a way to honor all of the groups in their community, including the police. The school purchased a blue line flag so that students could hold the flag raising ceremony.

Once the two flags were raised, they finished the ceremony with the National Anthem, Taps, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

“We want to let them know in a small way, but it’s very important, that they’re an important part of our community and we honor them. We’re very fortunate we were able to do this,” Eckert said.

The students also signed cards for the officers, thanking them for their service.

Eckert said that the students will hold another flag raising ceremony on Thursday, honoring our veterans.