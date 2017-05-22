Body found officially ID’d as missing Franklin man

Tim O'Coin Published:
Michael Doherty. Image Courtesy: Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — The body found in Franklin Saturday was that of a Duke University student who had been missing for nearly a week, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday morning.

According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, the medical examiner identified the remains as those of 20-year-old Michael Doherty. The medical examiner found no signs of foul play or trauma.

Two people found Doherty’s body in a heavily-wooded area near I-495 Saturday afternoon. Police and volunteers had been looking for him since his parents reported him missing on Sunday, May 14. Police said Doherty was last seen leaving a party earlier that morning.

The district attorney’s office said Monday that the medical examiner needed to perform more tests to determine how Doherty died.

