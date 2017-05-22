Berkshire Health Systems to close Loomis House deal in late fall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire Health Systems announced Monday it will acquire Loomis House in Holyoke.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the healthcare system, the deal to buy Loomis House is expected to close in late fall of 2017.

The Loomis Communities will continue to own and operate its other facilities, Applewood in Amherst, Loomis Village in South Hadley and Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing in Springfield.

The Holyoke Retirement Community at 298 Jarvis Avenue in Holyoke has 92 beds in its skilled nursing care center, 68 independent living apartments and 13 apartments for residents that require assistance.