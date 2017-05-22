Agawam trash collection system changing

65-gallon trash carts to be issued next month

By Published: Updated:

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – If you live in Agawam, your trash collection system is going to change soon! Beginning July 3, you will no longer be able to put out your own garbage bags and cans each week.

Instead, you will be required to use a municipal 65-gallon cart for trash, and a 95-gallon cart for recycling. If you have more trash than that, you will have to use a town-issued overflow bag.

The carts will be delivered throughout the month of June.

Agawam’s new automated collection program could also mean your collection date may change. The new trash route schedules and days will be posted on the town’s website in June.

