40 million people expected to travel during Memorial Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More people are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend than in the past 12 years.

AAA is predicting nearly 40 million people will travel during the upcoming weekend. Of those 40 million travelers, nearly 90 percent are expected to drive to their destination.

Western Massachusetts highway construction could cause even more back ups than the typical Memorial Day weekend travel. One driver told 22News that, even without the added holiday, travelers getting on and off the Mass Pike now require more time.

“They’re not done tearing down the tollbooths,” Michelle Jarvis said. “You see a lot of congestion, especially at the West Springfield exit. The Chicopee one was fine, came off it fine, went on it fine. But I do notice it in West Springfield when you’re driving [Interstate] 91 North or South, there’s that line to try and get on the Mass Pike.”