Westfield firefighters build child playhouse of his dreams

Sunday's event helped serve as a magnet for neighborhood togetherness

Sy Becker Published:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wishes sometimes do come true for deserving children.

Five year old Darren McQuade suffers from muscular dystrophy, and in a few years may be confined to a wheelchair. He has always wanted a dinosaur themed playhouse.

An artist and a team of Westfield firefighters completed the work that the Make-a-Wish foundation had begun.

Follow Up: Community working to make Westfield boy’s wish come true

Westfield firefighter Joseph Coach told 22News, “I got a bunch of guys together and we came down and we finished the inside. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

The playhouse was completed as a result of the Westfield firefighter’s efforts. They volunteered many of their off-duty hours during the more than a weeklong project.

Darren and his dad Steven intend to spend many hours in this special playhouse.

Sunday’s event helped serve as a magnet for neighborhood togetherness.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s