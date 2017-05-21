Westfield firefighters build child playhouse of his dreams

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wishes sometimes do come true for deserving children.

Five year old Darren McQuade suffers from muscular dystrophy, and in a few years may be confined to a wheelchair. He has always wanted a dinosaur themed playhouse.

An artist and a team of Westfield firefighters completed the work that the Make-a-Wish foundation had begun.

Westfield firefighter Joseph Coach told 22News, “I got a bunch of guys together and we came down and we finished the inside. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

The playhouse was completed as a result of the Westfield firefighter’s efforts. They volunteered many of their off-duty hours during the more than a weeklong project.

Darren and his dad Steven intend to spend many hours in this special playhouse.

Sunday’s event helped serve as a magnet for neighborhood togetherness.