Walk for mental illness held at Stanley Park in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Research reveals that one out of five Americans suffer some type of mental issue, giving rise to community agencies such as the National Association on Mental Illness.

The western Massachusetts chapter had widespread support Sunday during its annual walk at Stanley Park in Westfield.

22News Storm Team meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei emceed the event as well as led the walk through Stanley Park. She said, “An event like this definitely hits home with me. I truly believe that your mental health is just as important as your physical health, you should definitely exercise both equally.”

Beth Manion of Holyoke told 22News, “I think there’s a real feeling of togetherness and of community and of shared experience, because this is shared by many people who have lived with mental health challenges.”

Since the National Association on Mental Illness was established years ago, one of its many accomplishments has been to create greater awareness and understanding.