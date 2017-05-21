Threat against Ludlow School made by 14-year-old boy

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A threat on the Ludlow public schools, and an arrest has been made.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News at 12:30 Sunday afternoon, police got a report of a threatening social media post.

The post is an image of a gun in someone’s hand and a typed message read, “The solution to all problems is death, no man no problem – Joseph Stalin.” and “Dont come to school tomorrow.”

The threat was made specifically against the Baird Middle School.

Police discovered the post was made by a 14-year-old boy from Ludlow. Because of the boy’s age, police are not giving out any details on charges, or even if he was arrested. Police did say they confiscated a pellet gun from the boy.

Ludlow Police are continuing to investigate. They are in contact with school officials, and they say there is no further threat to the schools.

Ludlow Schools Superintendent Todd Gazda sent 22News this statement that was sent to parents and staff:

Earlier today an individual posted a picture of that individual holding what appeared to be a pistol with the caption “Better not go to school tomorrow”. The police investigated this incident and were able to confirm the identity of the individual who posted the picture. The individual was a student at our middle school and the “gun” in question, although it looked like a real handgun, turned out to be airsoft BB pistol. I would like to state that our students were never in danger. They are completely safe and the threat has been addressed. All appropriate action has been taken by the police and the school with respect to this issue and we do not anticipate any disruption to the day tomorrow. Additionally, I would like to commend the two Ludlow students who came forward and reported this incident. Their actions helped us to ensure the safety of all our students and staff.