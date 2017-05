AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was seriously hurt in a car crash on Route 57 in Agawam Saturday night.

Massachusetts State Trooper Joel Daost told 22News, the accident happened on the westbound lane of Route 57 just after 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The road was shut down near the Suffield Street exit for several hours, but it has since reopened. According to Trooper Daost, the driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.