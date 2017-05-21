One man hospitalized after being shot in Ludlow

No word yet on the victim's condition

David Blewett Published: Updated:
Ludlow State Street Shooting

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting in Ludlow Saturday night.

Ludlow police responded to a call about shots fired on State Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday night. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center. No word yet on the victim’s condition.

When our 22News crew arrived, police were searching the area for the shooter. Police say the suspect ran from State Street after the shooting.

