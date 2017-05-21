Longmeadow residents celebrate history in annual tradition

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow is a town so proud of its history, its residents attend an annual celebration on the town green called “Long Meddowe Days”, using the spelling of the past.

The annual weekend celebration concluded Sunday afternoon at the town common. History continued to play an important role in this gathering of residents, as well as those who had once lived here.

Although she’s moved away to a nearby community, Susan Astin retains fond memories of Long Meddowe Days from her past. She told 22News, “I first participated in Long Meddowe Days when I was in the fifth grade, in the Girl Scout troop led by Nancy Marshall in the parade. It’s a memory I’ll never forget.”

Through the years, Long Meddowe Days has traditionally been a time for Pioneer Valley crafters to display their work.