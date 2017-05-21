CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – How refreshing to find a King Arthur epic that in no way resembles the glitzy, warmed over “Camelot” from the 1960s.

This version’s a dark and gritty tale of rebellion. The emergence of a leader who wasn’t handed the throne on a silver platter.

No royal family succession here. Charlie Hunnam admits he was born in a brothel on a London bridge. You’ll forgive director Guy Ritchie for staying true enough to the legend of the sword, without interfering with his vision of having a lowly street fighter challenging the power structure of the time.

The bleak cinematography makes this dark age seem as depressing as possible. Jude Law makes for a slimy despot on the throne, troubled by Arthur, the ascending man of the people.

The picture’s packed with action, too often crossing the line into fantasy. But where is it written in the history books that Arthur actually existed?

It’s little wonder that with Arthur on the move, Law sees his throne slipping away.

Let’s just say King Arthur puts on a good show. ”King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” cuts both ways as vivid entertainment with a fresh look at what’s too often been presented as glamorous hogwash.

Being different helps this version score enough points to pull out 3 stars, and the absence of even a mere mention of Camelot, is of absolutely no consequence.

Rated PG-13

1 hour 45 minutes

Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Eric Bana