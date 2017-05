GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash in Greenfield involving a fire truck happened around 5:45pm Sunday at the intersection of Colrain and Solon Street.

Despite all the damage to the front end of the car and the deployment of the airbags, the driver of the car received only minor injuries.

The victim was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center. No firefighters were hurt.

It’s not clear what caused the accident, but it’s currently being investigated.