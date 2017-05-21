Driver stabbed on bus; suspect in custody

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say passengers on a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus intervened when the driver was stabbed multiple times.

Transit police say a man began attacking the driver without provocation around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in Lynn. The bus driver was stabbed twice in the back. The 53-year-old Lynn man was taken into custody.

Authorities say passengers onboard intervened, preventing further assault. They detained the man until police arrived. The suspect faces a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The driver was taken to the hospital. She’s expected to survive.

