Cat rescued from engine compartment of Chicopee car

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that a person driving from West Springfield to Chicopee pulled over at the Stop & Shop on Memorial Drive when she heard the sound of a cat meowing inside her car.

It turned out that the cat was stuck in the engine compartment. The cat had climbed in for the ride.

The owner of the car didn’t know where the cat came from, so police were called and then animal control was called, who took the cat to the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Care and Adoption Center.