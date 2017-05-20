Wilbraham votes to prohibit commercial marijuana businesses

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – As Massachusetts gets closer to putting in place regulations that would establish a retail marijuana industry, towns are scrambling to get in front of the law by drafting their own municipal laws.

In Wilbraham, Saturday night’s ballot question prohibiting pot shops, dispensaries, and all marijuana establishments, got overwhelming support.

1,244 people voted yes, 477 voted no.

The yes vote prohibits all commercial business related to marijuana in the town. That includes growing it, testing it, or selling it.

The question does not overrule state law, which allows for private citizens to grow marijuana in their homes.

Wilbraham voters also made key appointments to their municipal government including selectboard, school committee, water commissioner, planning board and others.