Volunteers hit the streets to clean up Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Holyoke volunteers rolled up their sleeves Saturday morning, to assist in the Mayor’s annual citywide cleanup.

It’s an event that happens each year in the city.

Volunteers met at 9 a.m., bringing their own supplies, and spent three hours cleaning up different neighborhoods in the city. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department also got involved.

Holyoke mayor Alex Morse said, if every resident in the city cleaned up the area right around their home, they could easily keep the city as clean as it should be.

Those who volunteered at the cleanup Saturday were also treated to lunch after the work was done.