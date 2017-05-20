CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just the thought of Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer playing mother and daughter, brings on the expectation of hilarious comedy, instead of what “Snatched” really is…A dumb, disoriented series of unfunny sketches.

Goldie must really be wondering, was it really worth coming out of retirement for this????

The dreadful plot revolves around Amy’s fed up boyfriend dumping her on the eve of their South American getaway with the words “You have no direction in life, you’re not going anywhere”.

Ah, but Amy is going somewhere, to Equator with his surrogate traveling companion, her Mom.

But no matter how far they go, mother and daughter can’t escape the lame humor or the silly situations. Goldie probably never saw raunchy “Trainwreck” or she wouldn’t be concerned about protecting her daughter’s virtue.

Sitting through “Snatched” is a thankless disappointment, especially when bandits kidnap these bumbling scatterbrains leading to more disoriented confusion of the most unfunny kind.

For a so called comedy claiming it aims for a female audience, did this tasteless mess really need to be so sexist?

When the two goofs fear they’ll become victims of human traffickers, only to be informed they won’t have to worry…” they’re safe since the predators only want young, beautiful females”.

Frankly no one is safe from this crummy comedy that misses the mark repeatedly. Despite the best efforts of Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer, the slap dash writing and the half-hearted directing doom “Snatched” to the level of major disaster.

A comedy that depends entirely on four lettered words for its few laughs is only worth one star.

Final warning….you see “Snatched” at your own risk

Rated R

1 hour 45 minutes

Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn