MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on accident on Route 20 near the Monson Palmer town line.

Monson Police said a portion on Route 20 was closed Saturday afternoon, but has since been opened.

Monson Police said charges for operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation are expected.

Palmer Police, Monson Fire and Palmer Fire Departments assisted.