Police believe body found near I-495 is missing Duke student

FRANKLIN, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say they’ve found a body believed to be that of a missing Duke University student.

Franklin police say the body was found by two civilians around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in dense woods and thick underbrush near Interstate 495.

Police say the body is believed to be 20-year-old Michael Doherty, of Franklin. Doherty was reported missing last Sunday. Authorities say he was last seen leaving a party in the early morning hours. His disappearance prompted a weeklong search in Franklin and nearby Bellingham.

Police say an identity confirmation won’t be available until an autopsy is performed.