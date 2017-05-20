Oprah to speak at Smith College commencement

22News will be at the ceremony Sunday

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2016 file photo, Oprah Winfrey attends the world premiere of "BOO! A Madea Halloween" in Los Angeles. Winfrey will give the commencement address at Smith College in Northampton. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Oprah Winfrey will be at Smith College in Northampton Sunday to deliver the commencement address.

This will be the last of three commencement speeches Oprah will give this spring. Saturday, she was the commencement speaker at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York. She was also the commencement speaker at Agnes Scott College in Georgia last Saturday.

22News will be at the ceremony Sunday, and will have live updates for you on 22News at 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., and on WWLP.com

 

