Newton Mayor Setti Warren running for Massachusetts governor

BOSTON (AP) — Newton Mayor Setti Warren is jumping into the race for Massachusetts governor, joining two other Democratic candidates hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in next year’s election.

Warren made the announcement Saturday in front of his home in Newton to a gathering of supporters.

Warren said the biggest challenge facing Massachusetts is income inequality and he’s proposing two big ideas he said will help close that gap and make what he calls a “generational investment.”

One is a government-backed single-payer universal health care system. The second is free tuition at all public colleges and universities including the University of Massachusetts.

Two other Democrats — longtime environmental activist Robert Massie and Jay Gonzalez, a top state budget official under Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick — who have already announced their candidacies.