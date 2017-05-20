Newton Mayor Setti Warren running for Massachusetts governor

Warren made the announcement Saturday

STEVE LeBLANC & BOB SALSBERG, Associated Press Published:
Portrait of Newton Massachusetts Mayor Setti Warren.

BOSTON (AP) — Newton Mayor Setti Warren is jumping into the race for Massachusetts governor, joining two other Democratic candidates hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in next year’s election.

Warren made the announcement Saturday in front of his home in Newton to a gathering of supporters.

Warren said the biggest challenge facing Massachusetts is income inequality and he’s proposing two big ideas he said will help close that gap and make what he calls a “generational investment.”

One is a government-backed single-payer universal health care system. The second is free tuition at all public colleges and universities including the University of Massachusetts.

Two other Democrats — longtime environmental activist Robert Massie and Jay Gonzalez, a top state budget official under Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick — who have already announced their candidacies.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s