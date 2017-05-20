National Safety Council predicts more than 400 people will be killed during holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The national safety council predicts more than 400 people will be killed during the memorial day weekend travel.

What’s driving that danger on the roadways is the high volume of drivers, Triple A predicts this could be the busiest Memorial Day for drivers in more than a decade, and that’s despite the fact that drivers will be paying the highest gas prices around Memorial Day in the last two years. Historically, AAA says to avoid spending your weekend stuck in traffic, you should avoid driving during peak hours. Historically MASS department of transportation has said traffic is heaviest Thursday, Friday and Monday afternoons, from about 1 to 7 p.m.

In the past, MASS D-O-T has said traffic is particularly heavy at exit 9 in Sturbridge, and at exit 11A on I-495 for travels headed to Cape Cod, New Hampshire or Maine.

The Red Cross recommends cleaning your vehicle’s lights and windows before the busy weekend, don’t let your gas tank get too low to avoid having to pull over on the side of the road, and don’t follow vehicles to closely in the congestion.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid distraction during the busy holiday weekend, and avoid using cellphones while driving.