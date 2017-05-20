Man stabbed overnight in Springfield

David Blewett Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are searching for the man who stabbed a person near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Fort Pleasant st overnight.

Springfield Police Sgt.Louis Rossario told 22News the stabbing happened around midnight. The victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to the leg and head.

Sgt. Rossario said it happened at a gas station in the area.The suspect is described as a light skinned Hispanic in his early 20’s.

Major crimes is investigating, if you have any information you’re asked to call Springfield police at 413-787-6302.

 

