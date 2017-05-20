MA boy to police: I think my dad sells drugs

(WFXT /CNN) – An 11-year-old boy’s call to police lands his father behind bars. After he finds nearly 10-thousand dollars’ worth of drugs inside a suitcase.

These women wept as Yamil Mercado faced a judge in cuffs his son put on him.

The 11 year old called Lawrence police Monday night to tell them his dad is a suspected drug dealer.

Tim Prather, Essex county assistant D.A.: “He stated he had called Lawrence police to show them something suspicious he found inside of this father’s luggage.”

Investigators say the 11 year old saw a drug deal go down when he got home from school and looked into the suitcase his dad left in the room they shared at his grandmother’s ferry street home.

The father and son were evicted from their home a week ago.

Tim Prather, Essex county assistant D.A.: “He stated that he knows his father, mister Mercado is a drug dealer and has already been convicted of serious charges in the past.”

Police found more than 200-bags of heroin and fentanyl. A scale and empty sandwich bags detectives believe were for dividing and selling the powerful opiates on the street.

Brendan Kelly, cpcs Essex County: “he is not the most responsible party here that i haven’t heard of many drug kingpins that get evicted from their apartment and he’s likely the fall guy here.”

Boston 25 has learned it’s not the first time the boy has reported his father.

According to this incident report we pulled. “He had called dcf, approximately a year ago, to report his father Yamil Mercado was selling drugs, at this time, but no substance was ever reported through the dcf investigation.”

The Essex county D-A’s office says the 11-year old is under d-c-f supervision while living with a family member.

As for Mercado, he was held without bail and has a hearing scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2017 WFXT/CNN