If you see graffiti in Westfield let someone know

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) — While the weather has been great for walking around and experiencing all that the city has to offer, there is a possibility of unsightly graffiti to mar the scenery.

Westfield Police Capt. Michael McCabe gave residents tips on what to do if they come across graffiti, as well as whether the offending tag is gang-related. According to McCabe, the best thing to do is simply call the police and make them aware.

“You should notify the department of public works or the police department, who will then notify the department of public works and it will be cleaned,” he said.

And since it isn’t an emergency, notifying through the non-emergency line, 413-562-5411, should be appropriate.

As for whether or not the graffiti is gang-related, McCabe said that it depends on what sort of activity has been occurring within the area.

“If it’s tagging in terms of larger numbers, it can be figured that it’s gang-related,” he said. “But usually prior activity happens before it occurs.”

So, if you see graffiti, make sure to notify the proper city departments and help maintain the scenery of the city.

Copyright 2017 The Westfield News